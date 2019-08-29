NCL clubs approach D-Day!

Title, promotion, play-off and relegation issues are being resolved each week as the 2019 Kingstone Press National Conference League campaign draws to a close, and this weekend is no different, starting with tomorrow night’s meeting of East Leeds and Clock Face Miners.

Easts must win by a huge margin to have any chance of overhauling the Miners and avoiding relegation from Division Two,

Fixtures

Friday 30 August 2019

DIVISION TWO

East Leeds v Clock Face Miners

Saturday 31 August 2019

PREMIER DIVISION

Hunslet Club Parkside v Lock Lane

Kells v Rochdale Mayfield

Thatto Heath Crusaders v Siddal

Thornhill Trojans v Underbank Rangers

West Hull v Leigh Miners Rangers

DIVISION ONE

Dewsbury Moor Maroons v Saddleworth Rangers

Featherstone Lions v Milford

Normanton Knights v Myton Warriors

Skirlaugh v Oulton Raiders

Stanningley v Pilkington Recs

Wigan St Patricks v York Acorn

DIVISION TWO

Barrow Island v Crosfields

Hull Dockers v Askam

Ince Rose Bridge v Wigan St Judes

Shaw Cross Sharks v Beverley

West Bowling v Bradford Dudley Hill

DIVISION THREE

Dewsbury Celtic v Millom

Drighlington v Batley Boys

Hensingham v Gateshead Storm

Oldham St Annes v Eastmoor Dragons

Waterhead Warriors v Hunslet Warriors

Woolston Rovers v Heworth