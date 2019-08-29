NCL clubs approach D-Day!

Title, promotion, play-off and relegation issues are being resolved each week as the 2019 Kingstone Press National Conference League campaign draws to a close, and this weekend is no different, starting with tomorrow night’s meeting of East Leeds and Clock Face Miners.
Easts must win by a huge margin to have any chance of overhauling the Miners and avoiding relegation from Division Two,
Fixtures
Friday 30 August 2019
DIVISION TWO
East Leeds v Clock Face Miners
Saturday 31 August 2019
PREMIER DIVISION
Hunslet Club Parkside v Lock Lane
Kells v Rochdale Mayfield
Thatto Heath Crusaders v Siddal
Thornhill Trojans v Underbank Rangers
West Hull v Leigh Miners Rangers
DIVISION ONE
Dewsbury Moor Maroons v Saddleworth Rangers
Featherstone Lions v Milford
Normanton Knights v Myton Warriors
Skirlaugh v Oulton Raiders
Stanningley v Pilkington Recs
Wigan St Patricks v York Acorn
DIVISION TWO
Barrow Island v Crosfields
Hull Dockers v Askam
Ince Rose Bridge v Wigan St Judes
Shaw Cross Sharks v Beverley
West Bowling v Bradford Dudley Hill
DIVISION THREE
Dewsbury Celtic v Millom
Drighlington v Batley Boys
Hensingham v Gateshead Storm
Oldham St Annes v Eastmoor Dragons
Waterhead Warriors v Hunslet Warriors
Woolston Rovers v Heworth