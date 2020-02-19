NCL launches on Saturday

THE 2020 National Conference League campaign swings into action on Saturday with six Division Three fixtures.

The bottom tier is launching a fortnight earlier than the Premier, First and Second Divisions because thirteen teams are involved, as compared to twelve in each of the other sections.

Askam, East Leeds and Shaw Cross Sharks, who were all relegated from Division Two last time, meet Oldham St Anne’s, Batley Boys and Leigh East respectively. Askam are the only one of the trio to have home advantage while the Heavy Woollen `derby’ between Shaw Cross and Batley Boys is an especially tasty-looking clash.

Fixtures are:

Saturday 22 February 2020

DIVISION THREE: Askam v Oldham St Anne’s; Batley Boys v Shaw Cross Sharks; Gateshead Storm v Eastmoor Dragons; Heworth v Drighlington; Leigh East v East Leeds; Waterhead Warriors v Hensingham. Millom are sitting out the opening week.