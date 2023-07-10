New club enters into secret talks with ex-St Helens prop Luke Thompson

THE future of former St Helens prop Luke Thompson is still up in the air.

Thompson, who is out of contract at the end of the 2023 NRL season, has been plying his trade for the past four years with the Canterbury Bulldogs.

Infamous Australian journalist The Mole at the Wide World of Sports linked Thompson with a massive four-year deal at Wigan Warriors after spending the past few seasons with the Canterbury Bulldogs in the NRL.

In a piece on the site, The Mole wrote: “Thompson comes off contract at the end of the season and has received a massive four-year deal from the rich Wigan club.

“It’s money the Bulldogs can’t match so ultimately it will come down to whether he wants to stay in Australia for the lifestyle or return home to take up a deal that will secure his future long-term.

“Complicating the situation is that Thompson has two managers – one in the UK and one in Sydney.”

However, Wigan reportedly face competition from NRL club St George Illawarra Dragons.

The Sydney Morning Herald has reported that new Dragons boss Shane Flanagan has held a secret conversation with Thompson

Thompson has made 38 appearances for the Bulldogs after registering 163 appearances for boyhood club St Helens between 2013 and 2020, but he is unlikely to play this season due to injury.