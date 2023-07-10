Ex-Wigan Warriors forward Ryan Sutton rushed to hospital following Canterbury Bulldogs win

FORMER Wigan Warriors forward Ryan Sutton was rushed to hospital following the Canterbury Bulldogs’ fixture against the South Sydney Rabbitohs at the weekend.

Sutton, who won two Super League Grand Finals with Wigan in 2016 and 2018, left the field during Canterbury’s 36-32 win over the Rabbitohs after being hit with a shoulder charge.

Canterbury’s General Manager, Phil Gould, has this to say on Twitter following the serious injury: “Spoke to Ryan Sutton. He is hospital. About to have scan. Suffered intense neck pain, so it was best to take no chances & get him to hospital. Bulldog staff did great job. Our Welfare manager Luke Goodwin is with him in hospital. More news as it comes to hand.”