Castleford Tigers labelled as “idiots” by Wakefield Trinity star’s brother following failed signing

THE relegation battle at the bottom of Super League is hotting up following the revival of Wakefield Trinity.

Over a month ago, Wakefield were cut adrift at the bottom of the table with just one win. However, following three victories in four games, Trinity are now just two points behind the Castleford Tigers, who went down 34-16 to the Leigh Leopards on Friday night.

One man that has been vital for Mark Applegarth’s side in the recent revival is David Fifita. The ‘Big Bopper’ famously left Belle Vue at the end of the 2022 Super League season, returning home to Australia.

However, an SOS from Applegarth saw Fifita return last month, something which has kickstarted the Wakefield revival.

To rub salt into the wounds, the veteran forward actually turned down Castleford before returning to Trinity, something which Fifita’s brother, Andrew, referenced on his social media profile, labelling the Tigers as “idiots” for not increasing their bid to bring the ‘Big Bopper’ back to the UK.

On Instagram, Andrew posted: “Get the statue ready” and then “Should of paid the man @jmilkshakes Tell ur clubs their IDIOTS.”

The Tigers have brought in Riley Dean and Jordan Johnstone in recent weeks, but they now sit just two points in front of their bitter rivals, with all eyes firmly focused on what could be the second ‘Battle of Belle Vue’ when the two sides meet in August.