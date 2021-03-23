New contract for Leeds man

LEEDS forward James Donaldson has agreed a contract through to the end of 2023.

The 29-year-old backrower was signed from Hull KR ahead of the 2019 campaign, when he made 25 appearances.

Last season, he featured 16 times and helped Leeds win the Challenge Cup by beating Salford 17-16.

Whitehaven-born Donaldson, who began his career at Wath Brown Hornets before joining Bradford in 2009, has made more than 200 career appearances.

He said: “It has been a journey to get to this point.

“I think I am a different player now than when I first arrived at the club. I am really excited about what the future holds for me at the Rhinos.”

Leeds coach Richard Agar said: “James is an exemplary professional who has been a great addition to our squad over the last two years.

“He is someone who works incredibly hard on his own game and is a great example for our younger players.”

Leeds open their Super League campaign against Wakefield on Saturday.

For all the latest news from Super League and beyond, make sure you get a copy of League Express, out every Monday, either from the shop or by subscription.