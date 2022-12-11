New deal but same motivation for James Harrison to fight for Warrington Wolves spot

JAMES HARRISON has the number eight jersey and a new three-year contract in the bag, but still knows he must fight for his place at Warrington Wolves.

The prop last week signed an extension to stay at the Halliwell Jones Stadium until the end of 2025.

Alongside a promotion to a starting shirt number for next season, it confirms how highly rated Harrison is by coach Daryl Powell.

The 26-year-old has only made twelve appearances for the Wolves after joining the club ahead of the 2022 season, with a knee injury having ruled him out for the first half of the year.

But Harrison was ever-present once he did make his belated bow, and the former Batley Bulldogs and Featherstone Rovers man quickly took to being a Super League player.

“The way the club looked after me when I was injured was first class. Everything’s perfect for me here and I’m really enjoying it,” he said.

“Daryl was a big reason for extending my contract. He trusts me, likes the way I play and gets the best out of me.

“It was a shock to get given the number eight shirt for next season but a proud moment.

“At the end of the day though, it’s just a number and I need to fight for my place each week.

“The pack is unbelievable this year, full of internationals and experience,” he added of a squad boosted for 2023 by four new forwards including former Australian internationals Josh McGuire and Paul Vaughan.

“Working with these players week-in, week-out will bring out the best of me.”

Powell added: “When we signed James I was 100 per cent certain he would be a consistent Super League player.

“After his injury that became a bit tougher for him. However, his efforts for us last year showed how good he is going to be in the future and is why I feel this deal is a great one for the club.

“I’m looking forward to seeing how he grows over the coming years but I am super confident he will be an integral part of our success.”

The above content is also available in the regular weekly edition of League Express, on newsstands every Monday in the UK and as a digital download. Click here for more details.