Bailey Dawson and Jacob Hookem aim to make most of Castleford Tigers chance

TWO Hull youngsters are hoping to make the most of a second Super League shot with Castleford Tigers.

Bailey Dawson, 19, and Jacob Hookem, 20, have both signed one-year deals with the option of a second year in Castleford’s favour in both cases.

Forward Dawson has signed from Hull KR, after coming through the ranks of their Academy and the City of Hull, while halfback Hookem joins after departing Hull FC.

While Dawson is yet to make a top-flight appearance, his first-team experience having been limited to a loan spell with Midlands Hurricanes earlier this year, Hookem played five times in Super League as well as spending time at both Bradford Bulls and Whitehaven.

Both now have another chance in the top tier thanks to another Hull man, Tigers coach Lee Radford.

But the moves also see them reunite with Danny Wilson, Castleford’s head of rugby and development, and Rob Nickolay, their youth head.

Dawson said: “I came through the (City of Hull) system when Danny, Rob and Matty (Faulkner, now coach of Tigers’ women’s team), Lee, and Andy (Last, Castleford assistant) were all Hull coaches.

“They’re good lads and hopefully I can get my opportunity here.

“There’s a lot of hard work to be done in pre-season and throughout the season, and I’m willing to put in that work.”

Hookem said of his own past with Wilson and Nickolay at Hull FC: “I owe a lot to Danny and Rob.

“They’ve put a lot of development into me and really helped me with my game so I’m happy to be back with them.

“Those two are key reasons why I chose to come to Castleford. The pathway too and the type of knowledge they have they were key factors in coming here.

“I want to have a good pre-season and impress Radders and the coaches and hopefully I can push on and get some first-team games.”

