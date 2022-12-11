Wakefield Trinity squad coming together says John Minards

CHAIRMAN John Minards says he’s quietly satisfied by the way the Wakefield Trinity squad is shaping up ahead of the new season.

Having lost a string of players, including skipper Jacob Miller to neighbours Castleford, second rower James Batchelor to Hull KR and winger Tom Johnstone to Catalans, Trinity have so far made four additions – Featherstone halfback Morgan Smith, former New Zealand international second rower Kevin Proctor, Sydney Roosters forward Renouf Atoni and Catalans centre Samisoni Langi.

The club are in the midst of redeveloping their Belle Vue stadium and they have a new coaching team of Mark Applegarth and his assistant James Ford, while they have also agreed contract extensions with centre Corey Hall (to 2024) and prop Jai Whitbread (2025).

Hall, signed from Leeds a year ago, last season established an impressive partnership with emerging winger Lewis Murphy, who bagged 19 tries in 21 games, as Wakefield diced with relegation danger before climbing to an eventual finishing position of tenth, ten points above basement side Toulouse.

“There has been some change, both in the coaching set-up and the squad, and we feel we are progressing steadily,” said Minards.

“Let’s not forget, we also made signings during last season in (Warrington prop) Rob Butler, (Manly Sea Eagles back) Jorge Taufua and (Hull prop) Josh Bowden.

“Jorge was unfortunate to suffer a broken arm soon after joining us, so he will effectively be like a new signing, and all three of those players should benefit from having a pre-season with the squad.

“We also had other players, like (centre) Reece Lyne, out injured for spells, and have (teenage prop) Sam Eseh back with us after an impressive loan period at Featherstone, and utilising our own young talent is a big thing for us.”

Trinity are issuing both ‘member shares’, which do not involve any voting participation or financial return, and will be sold in tranches of £500, and ‘owner shares’, with a suggested, although not mandatory, minimum subscription of £50,000.

