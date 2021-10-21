New deal for George King at Hull KR

Hull KR prop forward George King has signed a new three-year extension to his contract, keeping him at Hull College Craven Park until the end of 2025.

The Ireland international played in all but one game for the Robins in 2021 and next season he is looking to impress in Super League and cement his place in Ireland’s Rugby League World Cup squad.

“It’s really good to get this over the line. There was never an intention to leave,” he said.

“I’m delighted to have signed the new contract. We have a really good squad where we work hard for each other and its really appreciated by the fans.

“We’ve been on a journey and we managed to pull something off special against Warrington but came short against Catalans. For the season as a whole, it was certainly progress and it’s progress I want to be a part of in the future.

“I’ve certainly feel like I’ve made improvements and there’s room for more to come. I’m looking forward to ripping into pre-season and hopefully going 80 minutes better and reaching a Grand Final with the club. I can’t wait for these next four years with the club.”