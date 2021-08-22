New deal for Séguier with Catalans

Catalans Dragons prop Paul Séguier has signed a new one-year contract with the club.

The France International has put pen to paper on a contract extension that will secure his future at the Gilbert Brutus Stadium until the end of the 2022 season.

Séguier, 23, joined the Dragons’ Academy in 2015.

After having joined the professional training group, he made his Super League debut in 2016. Playing as a backrower for the Dragons’ reserve team, he played six Super League games last season, scoring his first try for the club.

Séguier has now played 27 games for the Dragons since his debut, with twelve Super League appearances this season.

“I would like to thank Bernard Guasch and Steve McNamara for trusting me with this new one-year contract,” he said.

“I am very excited to work hard and to play every weekend.”

Dragons coach Steve McNamara is delighted to be extending the contract of one of the club’s growing stable of young French players.

“We are very happy with Paul’s development and progression,” said McNamara.

“He is a great kid who has really improved on the field whilst becoming professional off the field also. We look forward too seeing his progression continue.”

