New deals for Hull starlets

Three of Hull FC’s young players – Jack Brown (above), Connor Wynne and Ben McNamara – have all put pen to paper on new deals with the club.

The three Hull FC Academy graduates have been rewarded with contract extensions at their hometown club, having impressed since making the step up to first team level in recent seasons.

Prop forward Brown, 20, has extended his stay with the club by a further two years, alongside a two-year deal for 19-year-old halfback Ben McNamara (above).

Utility back Wynne, 20 (above), has also signed a one-year extension with the option for a further twelve months, keeping him with the Airlie Birds until at least the end of the 2022 campaign.