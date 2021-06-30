New Hull KR deal for Parcell

Hull Kingston Rovers have revealed that their Australian hooker Matt Parcell has signed an extended contract that will keep him with the club until the end of 2022, which will be his fourth season in east Hull.

Initially joining the club from Leeds Rhinos in 2019, Parcell celebrated his debut by claiming the winning try against Hull FC

“He’s been in great form. He’s been consistent and dangerous and he’s getting better. He’s still developing as well,” said Robins coach Tony Smith.

“As experienced as Matty is, he keeps adding to his game and that is the reason why we want him to stay. He’s doing a great job for us presently and we see that he is going to keep on getting better and better.

“I think the style that we play suits Matty and the way he plays suits us, so it’s a really good fit for the two. He’s a big part of us and our danger in attack.

“He’s lightning fast and strong, deceptively strong when he carries the ball and gets close to the line, wriggling out of tackles you just think are impossible for him to get out of. He really is a special talent.”

Parcell has established a strong relationship with his fellow dummy-half Jez Litten, helping the former Hull FC hooker to develop his game.

“They complement each other, they have some similarities, and they have some differences as well. It’s great having them both on the field at the same time and often one right after the other. It has worked well for us on many occasions this year when they have both been on the field,” added Smith.

“They get on well and both two really nice young men that just want to do the best for their team. Whilst Jez is sitting behind Matty at the moment, he understands and accepts it, but at the same time it’s keeping Matty on his toes as well.

“There’s a friendly competitiveness about them as well as the fact that they complement each other when they do play. It’s a healthy relationship and we’re lucky to have two very good dummy-half runners and two very good team players.

“He’s got a great influence on his and he is very experienced. He speaks up in meetings and passes on his vast knowledge. He’s a very knowledgeable player that think a whole lot about the game and the team as well.

“Matty has been a pleasure to work with and he’s great for our young players, as well as complementing the senior ones that we’ve got. He’s part of that experienced crew that are here to help develop our future. He buys into that and as do the other players in the group. They understand that their role now is to help us currently but help set us up for the future.”