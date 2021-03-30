New International Rugby League Chairman eyes France as 2025 World Cup host

The new Chairman of International Rugby League, Troy Grant, has revealed that his organisation is exploring plans to host the 2025 World Cup in France.

Although planning is at an early stage, Grant has revealed that he has already spoken to Luc Lacoste, the President of the French Rugby League, and he has already pitched the idea to the French government.

“They are hosting the Rugby (Union) World Cup in 2023 and the Paris Olympics in 2024, so we want to interest them in having a trifecta of major events,” Grant told Rugby League journalists today, as he was announced as the new Chairman of Rugby League’s international governing body.

“I spoke to Australians who have had experience in the northern hemisphere and they all said that a priority should be to strengthen Rugby League in France.

“I’ve been working with the French government on hosting the 2025 World Cup and I’ve been using my political contacts to further those discussions and the French Rugby League is very supportive of those discussions.”

Grant is a former Deputy Premier of the State of New South Wales in Australia.

He was appointed as an independent director and Deputy Chairman of the IRL in February 2020 and now takes over as Chairman, replacing Greg Barclay, who remains a director of IRL.

“I feel proud and privileged to become the Chair of International Rugby League at this time, especially as we look forward to the unique excitement of the World Cup later this year,” said Grant.

“I have a lifetime’s involvement in the sport and I am extremely ambitious for Rugby League globally.”