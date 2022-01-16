Aidan Sezer on the work still to do for Leeds Rhinos ahead of season opener

Aidan Sezer can’t wait for the start of his third Super League season.

But he says there’s plenty more preparation to get through before Leeds tackle Warrington in their opener on Saturday, February 12.

Coach Richard Agar, targeting a first Grand Final appearance for the Rhinos since 2017 after last year’s play-off semi-final disappointment at the hands of eventual champions St Helens, has three more warm-up matches in which to run the rule over his squad.

Leeds head to Bradford on Sunday, host Hull FC in winger Tom Briscoe’s testimonial a week later and make the short trip to Hunslet to contest the Harry Jepson Memorial Trophy on Sunday, February 6.

Halfback Sezer, who has switched after two seasons at neighbours Huddersfield, is set to form a pivotal partnership with Blake Austin, who has arrived from Warrington.

The pair played together for Canberra Raiders in the NRL and had their first run-out alongside each other for the Rhinos when Wakefield were beaten 34-6 in the Boxing Day challenge match at Headingley.

“It was good to get those early minutes in, and we’ve been working hard since then,” explained 30-year-old Sezer, who is back to full fitness following an ankle injury picked up while helping the Combined Nations All Stars edge out England 26-24 at Warrington in June.

“We’re all looking forward to the first (league) match, but there’s still a lot to do.

“We’re still a new and developing group, we’re getting that nous for each other and getting used to each other’s games and building those combinations.

“Pre-season is all about getting the body right and getting ready for a long season, and we want to get to that Warrington match with a healthy squad that is as healthy as possible.”

Agar’s assistant Sean Long said: “It’s a strength that Austin and Sezer have played together before.

“They have brought in their own little tweaks on attack, which we have given them freedom to do, and everything looks good.”

Tonga winger David Fusitu’a, signed from New Zealand Warriors, and St Helens second rower James Bentley are Leeds’ other additions.

