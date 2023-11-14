New Oldham signing Elijah Taylor reveals he rejected Super League side after Featherstone Rovers exit

NEW Oldham signing Elijah Taylor has revealed he turned down an offer from a Super League club following his exit from Featherstone Rovers.

Former New Zealand international Taylor departed Rovers after just one season at the club, but the 33-year-old could well have found himself back in Super League with London Broncos had Oldham not come in for him.

“Mike Ford (Oldham’s director of rugby) and Sean Long (Oldham’s new head coach) were key to me joining Oldham, I had good conversations with them. I had a meeting with Mike to discuss the future with Oldham. I’m living in Manchester so Oldham is just around the corner. It is a great opportunity and I’m looking forward to it,” Taylor told League Express.

“There was an option to go to London but I don’t want to get flogged every week fighting relegation battles. On game day, there would be a bus trip three hours up north, play and then three hours back. The rent down in London, it just wasn’t attractive.

“And who knows if they would be in Super League the year after? My family is happy and settled here so it’s all good.”

In terms of Taylor’s aims at Oldham, he isn’t looking past this season, but he firmly believes that the second tier is well within his new club’s grasp.

“Winning the Championship with Oldham is definitely possible, but once we got into the Championship, we would probably need to add a couple of more players to make it a Super League squad.”

