Salford Red Devils halfback makes short-term loan move

SALFORD RED DEVILS halfback Kai Morgan has made a short-term loan move to Rochdale Hornets.

Morgan began his career at amateur side Siddal before progressing through the youth ranks at Leeds Rhinos up to academy level.

He joined the Red Devils ahead of the 2024 campaign and made his Betfred Super League debut in last month’s 17-10 home victory against Hull KR.

Morgan will bolster the Hornets’ creative department after Lewis Else suffered an elbow injury during last weekend’s defeat at Oldham.

“I’d like to thank Paul Rowley for helping us out during this difficult period and loaning us one of his first team squad and a very talented young half-back,” Rochdale chairman Andy Mazey said.

“Thanks also to Ian Blease for the support on this deal.”

