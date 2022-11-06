New signings and young starlets set to come to the fore at Warrington Wolves

TWO of Warrington Wolves’ brightest young talents have been entrusted with starting shirt numbers for the 2023 season, while Daryl Powell has left a place in his squad for a new halfback.

Warrington have released their squad numbers for the 2023 season with many changes, as expected, following twelve months of flux since Powell took charge as head coach.

Some of the Wolves’ big additions have numbers to reflect their expected roles with Matt Dufty – a late-season arrival from Canterbury Bulldogs – handed the number one shirt while Paul Vaughan, also from the Bulldogs, and former St George Illawarra forward Josh McGuire are set to wear ten and 13 respectively.

Incoming Catalans Dragons pair Sam Kasiano and Gil Dudson, meanwhile, have been allocated numbers 14 and 17 for their first campaigns in primrose and blue.

Also notable among the prize shirt numbers are Academy-produced winger Josh Thewlis, who will wear the number two, and Matty Nicholson, who will wear twelve following his move from Wigan Warriors earlier this year.

James Harrison has also been promoted, to the number eight shirt, after impressing Powell following his return from injury.

And Stefan Ratchford has swapped shirts, from one to four, suggesting that the versatile England international back will be considered primarily as a centre in 2023.

One number remains unallocated with George Williams, who has swapped the seven jersey for the six previously worn by Castleford Tigers-bound Gareth Widdop, yet to have a halfback partner confirmed.

The Wolves are believed to be interested in signing Josh Drinkwater from Catalans Dragons to fill that void.

Warrington Wolves’ 2023 squad: 1 Matt Dufty, 2 Josh Thewlis, 3 Peter Mata’utia, 4 Stefan Ratchford, 5 Matty Ashton, 6 George Williams, 8 James Harrison, 9 Daryl Clark, 10 Paul Vaughan, 11 Ben Currie, 12 Matty Nicholson, 13 Josh McGuire, 14 Sam Kasiano, 15 Joe Philbin, 16 Danny Walker, 17 Gil Dudson, 18 Thomas Mikaele, 19 Joe Bullock, 20 Connor Wrench, 21 Greg Minikin, 22 Riley Dean, 23 Tom Whitehead, 24 Luke Thomas, 25 Leon Hayes, 26 Adam Holroyd, 27 Aiden Doolan, 28 Jack Darbyshire, 29 Josh Lynch, 30 Jake Thewlis, 31 Jamie Reddecliff, 32 Bobby Shingler, 33 Ellis Longstaff.

The above content is also available in the regular weekly edition of League Express, on newsstands every Monday in the UK and as a digital download. Click here for more details.