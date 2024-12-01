New Super League signing suffers serious injury following ankle fracture and dislocation

HUDDERSFIELD have suffered a blow after new signing George King sustained an ankle fracture and dislocation.

The 29-year-old prop has had surgery on the injury, which happened during a training session.

He faces months on the sidelines, disrupting coach Luke Robinson’s preparations for the 2025 campaign.

Ireland captain King ended a four-season-plus stay at Hull KR to sign a four-year contract with his hometown club in October.

He started playing the game in Meltham, where he still lives, and was in the Giants’ youth system alongside younger brother Toby before both were snapped up by Warrington, where centre Toby still plays.

George had five years on the Wolves’ first-team scene before a move to Wakefield in 2019.

He joined Hull KR shortly before the end of the 2020 season and was a regular before falling out of favour midway through this year.

King termed his Huddersfield move the chance of a fresh start, explaining: “It’s a new environment, I’m really excited and my whole family are. About 50 of them have got season tickets already.

“I enjoyed my time at Hull KR, but I’m ready for a new challenge.”

Unfortunately for player and club, that challenge will have to wait.

