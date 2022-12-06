New Wakefield Trinity signing Samisoni Langi explains why he rejected Super League move to England previously

NEW Wakefield Trinity signing Samisoni Langi has revealed why he rejected a Super League move to England after penning a deal at Belle Vue.

Langi, 29, was let go by the Catalans Dragons at the end of 2022 after spending five years at the club – much to the surprise of most fans and pundits.

The move away from the Stade Gilbert Brutus actually almost came about in 2021, before the French international reneged on a potential deal with Wakefield at the time.

Now, Langi has revealed just why that move didn’t come off back then.

“I guess 12 months ago I wasn’t quite ready to make that move over to England,” Langi said.

“Now, however, I am happy to make that move and make amends to all the fans and sponsors over there and prove to them that I will fit into the Wakefield community and bring my style of play.

“I wasn’t ready but I am ready now.”

Langi also revealed just how excited he is to play under Mark Applegarth, who will be taking charge of Trinity for the first time in his career.

“I’ve had a few conversations with Mark, he sounded very excited and positive and the style he wants to play, I think I would be very suited to that.”