Ex-Super League hooker leaves Toulouse Olympique due to family circumstances

FORMER Super League hooker James Cunningham has left Toulouse Olympique ‘due to family circumstances’ after just one season in the blue and white of the French club.

Cunningham, who signed a two-year deal with Toulouse ahead of the club’s first season in Super League in 2022, confirmed the news via social media giant Instagram.

Cunningham announced on Instagram: “With a heavy heart I’d like to announce that I’ll be leaving @toulouseolympiquerugby early due to family circumstances out of my control. Thank you to the club and fans for making the past year so special. We arrived a couple and we left a family, memories to last a lifetime.”

The number nine made 12 appearances for Toulouse during 2022, but has made 57 Super League appearances all in all for the likes of London Broncos and Huddersfield Giants.

It is unsure where Cunningham’s next move lies, with neither player nor club announcing his next destination.