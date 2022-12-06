Son of former Leeds Rhinos man locks in future until 2025

SON of former Leeds Rhinos man, Sam Walker, has locked in his future until 2025.

Sam was born in Leeds back in 2002 whilst his father Ben played for the Rhinos. During that time at Headingley, Ben Walker made almost 30 appearances before returning to the NRL.

Now, it’s the turn of Sam to carve out a reputation for himself as one of the most talented youngsters in world rugby league after penning a new two-year deal with his Sydney Roosters side.

“The Sydney Roosters are thrilled to announce that Sam Walker has re-committed to the Club for a further two years, keeping him at the Tricolours until at least the end of 2025,” the club said in a statement.

“The Roosters have been awesome for me and I’m grateful every day to be part of this great Club,” Walker said.

“I love the Roosters Club and the people in it so I’m stoked to extend my time here.

“From ‘Robbo’ and the coaches to the squad around me, I’m learning so much and I know this is where I’ll play my best footy.”

Roosters head of recruitment – and former St Helens head coach – Daniel Anderson waxed lyrical about the future of Walker.

“Sam is an impressive young man and a keen student of the game who brings energy to everything he does,” Anderson said.

“There’s a terrific connection between him and the players around him and it’s great news that he will continue to play his important role here at the Roosters in the coming years,” he added.