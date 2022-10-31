New Zealand star given ban for ‘dog shot’ as St Helens forward also in hot water following World Cup weekend

Following the recent rounds of the RLWC2021 Match Review Panel which took place on 30 and 31 October, the following sanctions have been issued:

Jared Warea Hargreaves (New Zealand): Grade A High Tackle, 1 Match Penalty Notice

James Bell (Scotland): Grade A Dangerous Contact, 1 Match Penalty Notice

The deadline to challenge the decisions is 11am on Monday 31 October.

The following players received cautions:

Jahrome Hughes (New Zealand) – Other Contrary Behaviour

The deadline to challenge this decision is 11am on Monday 31 October.

Jaxson Rahme (Lebanon) – Dangerous Contact

The deadline to challenge this decision is 11am on Tuesday 1 November.

New Zealand forward Jared Waerea-Hargreaves was sinbinned for a high shot on Ireland’s Dan Norman, something which Ireland boss Ged Corcoran was unhappy about after the game, labelling it a ‘dog shot’.

“I’ve got to be careful with what I say but really disappointed with that dog shot (from) Hargreaves,” Corcoran said.

“For me that’s a game changer… it’s just a hard one to swallow.

“100 per cent (should have been sent off). It was a clear shoulder to the head, it’s ended his night, it’s ended his debut.”