Odds revealed for Super League 2023 as Warrington Wolves tipped for huge improvement under Daryl Powell

THE odds for the 2023 Super League season have been revealed and there are a few surprising movers as Super League sponsors Betfred reveal their odds.

Out in front at 9/4 are reigning champions St Helens who will be aiming for a fifth successive Super League title under new head coach Paul Wellens.

Not far behind are the Wigan Warriors who went out in the play-off semi-finals to the Leeds Rhinos, but Matt Peet’s men did win the Challenge Cup. Now they are 7/2 to back that up with a Grand Final win in 2023.

Catalans Dragons are 7/1 in third, but Warrington Wolves – which may surprise some considering their dreadful 2022 season – are placed in fourth with odds of 8/1.

Here are the odds in full:

St Helens 9/4

Wigan Warriors 7/2

Catalans Dragons 7/1

Warrington Wolves 8/1

Leeds Rhinos 8/1

Huddersfield Giants 10/1

Castleford Tigers 12/1

Hull FC 12/1

Salford Red Devils 25/1

Leigh Leopards 33/1

Hull KR 50/1

Wakefield Trinity 100/1