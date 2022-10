190 NRL stars that are now FREE AGENTS – will Super League clubs fight for their signatures?

NOVEMBER 1 has arrived and that means that those NRL players out of contract at the end of 2023 can now sign deals with other clubs.

There are 190 NRL stars all in all, meaning that almost 40% of the NRL competition are now free agents.

Here are those 190, with CO standing for Club Option, PO for Player Option and MO Mutual Option:

Brisbane Broncos 10

Jesse Arthars

Herbie Farnworth

Thomas Flegler

Corey Jensen

Tesi Niu

Corey Oates

Cory Paix

Keenan Palasia

Jordan Pereira

Ethan Quai-Ward

Canberra Raiders 10