New Zealand Warriors forward offered to Super League clubs

Super League clubs have been offered New Zealand Warriors forward Sam Lisone.

A number of clubs were recently alerted to the availability of the 25-year-old, who has struggled for game time in the NRL over recent years.

Auckland-born Lisone has spent his entire first-grade career with the Warriors and was a regular during the 2016 and 2017 campaigns. But since then he has made just 22 appearances in the last two seasons and appears to be on the outer at Mount Smart Stadium.

Warrington have previously been linked with the prop and it now appears a move to Super League is on the cards.

A Samoa international, Lisone last his place in the international setup as he lost his place in the Warriors team. In the last two years, he has played for Eastern Suburbs Tigers in the Queensland Cup.