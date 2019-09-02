Newcastle Knights appoint O’Brien as new coach for 2020

Newcastle Knights have confirmed the appointment of Sydney Roosters assistant Adam O’Brien as their new head coach after the departure of Nathan Brown.

O’Brien, who has signed a three-year deal from 2020, had been linked with the St Helens job for next year but has been snapped up by the Knights.

“We are very excited to have Adam coming in as head coach,” Knights CEO Philip Gardner said.

“Aside from quality coaching, we want quality people within the organisation and Adam ticks all of those boxes.

“Adam has had extensive experience in development and transition programs, along with his experience in leading premiership winning Clubs.

“We look forward to Adam’s arrival ahead of the 2020 season.

“We’d like to thank the Roosters and in particular, Trent Robinson for allowing Adam to go through this process.

“There is nothing better for us than to have Adam come to the Knights from a premiership winning system.”

O’Brien has worked alongside Craig Bellamy, Brad Arthur and, of course, Trent Robinson at the Roosters and he is delighted that paitence has paid off.

“I have been patient throughout my coaching career, but the time is right to make this move and all of these attributes made the move to Newcastle an easy decision,” O’Brien said.

“The playing list excites me and the Hunter community excites me. There is a lot to look forward to.

“I am excited about what is around the corner, but my sole focus over the next five weeks remains with the Roosters and our finals campaign. That isn’t something I take lightly.

“Once the 2019 season has concluded, I will turn my attention to Newcastle.”