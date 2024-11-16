Newcastle Knights back-rower Clay Webb makes UK move

FEATHERSTONE ROVERS have added to their 2025 squad with the signing of exciting youngster Clay Webb for the 2025 season.

The Australian back-rower joins Rovers on a one-year deal from Newcastle Knights, where he featured for the club’s NSW Cup side throughout the 2024 campaign.

The 22-year-old has become an established edge forward over the course of the last of the last four years with both Canberra Raiders and the Knights in Australia’s second grade competition, making more than 60 appearances at that level.

However, the talented young forward, who stands at over six foot and 100kg heads to the UK with Rovers with the aim of cementing himself as a first team regular in the Championship.

Webb was excited to make the move and take on a new challenge on the other side of the world. He said:

“I’m made up to sign a deal with Featherstone, it’s a club with a rich history and one that’s got plenty of ambition to match my own, I can’t wait to get over to England and get started.

“I like to challenge myself and this move will do exactly that, it’ll be a completely new experience for me living in a new country with a different culture and even a different style of rugby.

“After speaking to Fordy it’s clear that Fev will suit the type of player I am, I’m ready to rip into pre-season, earn the trust of the boys and play a role in what will hopefully be a successful 2025 season.”

Featherstone boss James Ford added: “We’re excited to bring Clay to the club. I’m delighted to be putting a squad together with genuine competition for places. I’m very excited to watch these men fight for a starting spot in our team.”

“He’s tough, athletic and hungry to establish himself at this level in the UK, we’re excited to welcome him to the club and see what he adds to our side, I’m sure he’ll quickly become a hit with our loyal fans.”

