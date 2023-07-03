Newcastle Knights’ Fijian flyer Laitia Moceidreke linked with Super League move

NEWCASTLE KNIGHTS’ Fijian flyer Laitia Moceidreke is being linked with a move to Super League.

The 22-year-old, who has yet to make an NRL appearance for the Knights, is out-of-contract at the end of the 2023 NRL season with a move to Super League on the cards, League Express understands.

Laitia is also the younger brother of Fijian international Sitiveni Moceidreke who currently plies his trade for the London Broncos in the Championship.

Standing tall at 6 ft 6 and weighing over 100kg, Laitia Moceidreke would be one of the most athletic outside backs in the northern hemisphere, though he would count on Super League clubs’ quota.

That being said, the opportunity to invest in a 22-year-old flyer is one that appears too good to turn down for a number of top-flight clubs.

Moceidreke’s rise has seen him sign for three NRL clubs since joining the Canterbury Bulldogs as a 20-year-old in 2021.

The outside back didn’t make an NRL appearance for the Bulldogs, rather playing for the club’s Jersey Flegg side before signing for the North Queensland Cowboys in June 2021.

Moceidreke made his NRL debut in round 23 of that year with his stock continuing to rise.