Newcastle Knights flyer Dom Young subject to short-term SOS offer

NEWCASTLE KNIGHTS flyer Dom Young has been subject to a short-term SOS offer.

Young, who will be joining the Sydney Roosters in 2024, has been hunted by NRL rivals Parramatta Eels on a deal until the end of the 2023 NRL season, but the Knights have knocked that offer back, according to the Newcastle Herald.

Parramatta have been eyeing up some ‘x-factor’ recruits following a hit and miss start to 2023 and outlined their desire to try and lure quality outside backs.

It probably isn’t a surprise that such an offer came Young’s way considering that the winger had been dropped against the Canberra Raiders.

That being said, the England international returned with a vengeance against Manly Sea Eagles, dotting down four times to prove that the Raiders appearance was very much just a blot in an otherwise enthralling copybook.

Since making the move to the NRL with Newcastle ahead of the 2021 season, Young has become one of the most exciting wingers in the game, prompting the Roosters to try and lure the Englishman with head coach Trent Robinson sitting down to dinner with the 21-year-old.

It obviously worked as Young will be a Sydney player in 2024.