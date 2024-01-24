Newcastle Knights starlet Ryan Rivett offered to Super League clubs

NEWCASTLE KNIGHTS starlet Ryan Rivett has been offered to Super League clubs ahead of the 2024 season, League Express understands.

Rivett, 22, is able to take advantage of the new visa rules – which state players who are aged 24 or under who have played in the NSW or Queensland Cup competitions can obtain visas to play in the UK – and thus make the move to the northern hemisphere, despite playing just one game for the Knights in the NRL.

The 22-year-old is a halfback by trade and debuted for Newcastle against The Dolphins in Round 3 of the 2023 NRL season, but did make eight appearances for the Knights’ reserve grade in the New South Wales Cup.

Though contracted until the end of the 2024 NRL campaign, League Express understands that the Knights would not stand in Rivett’s way if a Super League club comes calling.

Of course, it is a tricky situation in Super League at present, with just London Broncos, Salford Red Devils and Warrington Wolves holding a free quota spot.

St Helens, for example, filled their seven overseas spaces with the signing of former Parramatta Eels centre Waqa Blake.

