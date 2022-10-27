Newcastle Thunder sign up ex-Wakefield Trinity man and Warrington Wolves back

Newcastle Thunder have signed up former Wakefield Trinity and Warrington Wolves stars.

Former Wakefield man Connor Bailey began his career at Wakefield Trinity where he made five appearances for the Super League side.

After an initial season long loan at Thunder for the 2021 campaign, the stand-off made the move permanent the following year.

Bailey has made 42 appearances in Thunder colours since his arrival and scored six tries in the process with the 22-year-old penning a new deal.

Speaking on his decision to stay at Kingston Park, Bailey said:

“I’ve enjoyed my time at Thunder last year. It was a shame that the season didn’t work out the way we planned but I’m looking forward to the new season.

“I’m happy to see that some of the lads are staying because we do have a good group here at Thunder.

“I’m into my third year at the club now and I believe the team is good enough to compete against the teams at the top.

“It’ll be good to get back for preseason and get stuck in with the lads.”

Meanwhile, ex-Warrington Wolves winger Jack Johnson has also extended his stay at Thunder.

The high-flying winger signed for Thunder in 2021 from fellow Betfred Championship outfit Widnes Vikings. In his first two seasons at the club, Johnson has featured 33 times and returned an incredible 22 tries.

Last year Johnson was in prolific try-scoring form, with 10 tries from 15 starts and on a run of five tries from his last four games. His season unfortunately came to a premature end, when the 26-year-old suffered an accident in training following a collision with a teammate.

Speaking on his decision to stay in the North East, Johnson said: “I’m looking forward to seeing the lads again and being back around them. But most importantly I’m ready to get back playing some of my best rugby after a bit of time off.

“I’m eager to get started and look forward to making the fans, my friends and most importantly my family proud.”