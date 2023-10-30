Newcastle Thunder survival bid ongoing with chairman ‘confident’ of return

NEWCASTLE THUNDER will launch a supporter membership scheme to help them reach the six-figure sum required to compete in League One next year.

After the club, under the ownership of rugby union’s Newcastle Falcons, announced they would fold in the wake of relegation from the Championship, chairman Keith Christie and former general manager Jordan Robinson are behind a survival bid.

They say around half of the money needed has been raised through sponsorship, value-in-kind support (non-cash contributions, such as materials or services provided free or at a reduced rate) and RFL central funding.

Now they are seeking ways of finding the other half while discussing with current owner Semore Kurdi how they can take control of the club.

A number of ownership models are being considered, with supporters set for increased involvement.

It’s unlikely any new version of the club would be based at Kingston Park, to where the original, formed across the River Tyne in Gateshead in 1999, relocated in 2015.

Other venues are now being considered, including, it is believed, the Coach Lane facility of Newcastle’s Northumbria University, with whom Thunder have long had links.

Boosted by the turn-out for a supporters’ ‘commitment meeting’, Christie said: “While we have an incredible amount of work to do before early December before we can definitively say Thunder will be around in 2024, we remain confident this can be achieved.

“But we need to be sure the correct governance checks are approved by the RFL, that the finances are in place and that we can recruit a competitive team.

“There are several other additional factors that need agreement and approval and we are also very mindful that whether or not we compete in 2024 has a huge impact on the other clubs in League One.

“That said we have been reassured by the support of our fans and sponsors and offers of help for the year ahead.”

Thunder were graded 18th with a B rating by IMG, and Christie continued: “That shows we have some solid foundations for the sport in our region.”

