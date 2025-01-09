Newcastle Thunder to have a new home stadium for 2025

NEWCASTLE THUNDER have a new stadium for the 2025 League One season.

The north-east club will play their fixtures at the home of rugby union side, Blaydon RFC, with Thunder confirming the news this morning on social media.

Delighted to confirm that the @TheRFL have approved @BlaydonRFC to be the home for all ⚡️Thunder ⚡️cup & league home games in 2025.

More details to follow. — Newcastle Thunder (@ThunderRugby) January 8, 2025

The club, formerly known as Gateshead Thunder, played at the Gateshead International Stadium until 2014 but moved to Kingston Park and became Newcastle Thunder in 2015.

Late last year, the club moved back to the Gateshead International Stadium for the eight remaining home games of the League One season.

But, they are on the move once again, linking up with Blaydon at the Crow Trees Ground – a venue that has a 2,000 capacity with 400 seats.