NINETEEN Super League players charged as Leigh Leopards pair and Castleford Tigers forward banned

IT’S fair to say that the Disciplinary Match Review Panel has been busy today following the Super League action at the Magic Weekend.

An incredible 19 players were charged, with the Match Review Panel issuing the following sanctions:

Ben Reynolds (Leigh Leopards) – Grade D Punching – 2 Match Penalty Notice and £250 Fine

Tom Nisbet (Leigh Leopards) – Grade C Dangerous Contact – 1 Match Penalty Notice

Liam Hood (Wakefield Trinity) – Grade B Dangerous Contact – 1 Match Penalty Notice

Eddie Battye (Wakefield Trinity) – Grade A Dangerous Contact – N/A

Liam Watts (Castleford Tigers) – Grade B Dangerous Contact – 1 Match Penalty Notice

James McDonnell (Leeds Rhinos) – Grade B Other Contrary Behaviour – £250 Fine

Darnell MacIntosh (Hull FC) – Grade B Dangerous Contact – £250 Fine

Joe Bullock (Warrington Wolves) – Grade B Dangerous Contact – £250 Fine

Joe Shorrocks (Wigan Warriors) – Grade A Dangerous Contact – N/A

Liam Farrell (Wigan Warriors) – Grade B Dangerous Contact – £250 Fine

Matt Whitley (Catalans Dragons) – Grade A Dangerous Contact – N/A

Sam Tomkins (Catalans Dragons) – Grade A High Tackle – N/A

Mitchell Pearce (Catalans Dragons) – Grade A Dangerous Contact – £250 Fine

Sauaso Sue (Hull KR) – Grade A Dangerous Contact – £250 Fine

Dean Hadley (Hull KR) – Grade B High Tackle – £250 Fine

Deon Cross (Salford Red Devils) – Grade B High Tackle – £250 Fine

Luke Yates (Huddersfield Giants) – Grade A Dangerous Contact. – £250 Fine

Alex Walmsley (St Helens) – Grade B High Tackle – £250 Fine

Esan Marsters (Huddersfield Giants) – Grade A Dangerous Contact – N/A

*Josh McGuire (Warrington Wolves) – Grade F Unacceptable Language – Refer to Tribunal

As such, Reynolds will miss Leigh’s next two fixtures against Hull FC and York Knights (Challenge Cup), with Nisbet also missing the clash against the Black and Whites.

Liam Hood will miss Wakefield Trinity’s home game against Leeds Rhinos on Sunday with Liam Watts banned for Castleford Tigers’ home fixture against Salford Red Devils.