Warrington Wolves forward Josh McGuire facing second mammoth ban

WARRINGTON WOLVES forward Josh McGuire is set to face a potentially mammoth second ban of the year.

McGuire, who was last week referred for further investigation into “unacceptable language”, has now been slapped with a Grade F charge.

That could result in the Warrington forward being given a six-match and over if found guilty by an Operational Rules Tribunal.

McGuire has endured a difficult start to his career at the Halliwell Jones Stadium, being forced to sit out seven games at the start of the 2023 Super League season after being banned for the same offence in a pre-season fixture against the Leigh Leopards.