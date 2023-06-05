Ex-Leeds Rhinos halfback signs world-record deal with NRL side Newcastle Knights

ALL contracts for the NRLW have been released – and there is a striking world-record deal for one former Leeds Rhinos and current England star.

That star is former Woman of Steel Georgia Roche who has signed a huge five-year contract with the Newcastle Knights, taking that deal until at least the end of the 2027 season.

Rhinos head coach Lois Forsell said this on Roche previously: “She’s been in talks with an NRLW team for a while.”

“She hasn’t been able to play for us this season because of the terms of the contract. It’s a shame for her and for us because we’d have loved to have seen her run out at Headingley again.

“She goes with our best wishes and we know she’ll do great, and I’m sure we’ll see her play for Leeds again later in her career.”