Non-Super League clubs wary of Covid costs

Championship and League 1 clubs are growing increasingly concerned that testing costs are set to hit them hard in the pocket during the 2021 season.

The recent increase in Covid cases has set alarm bells ringing for the clubs, who had been hoping the need to test would have gone by the time they returned to pre-season training.

But with most clubs planning to report back at the start of November, the prospect of testing is becoming more and more inevitable.

The RFL has confirmed that plans have been drawn up for competitive action to start as soon as Boxing Day with the 1895 Cup, though that could be pushed back to allow clubs to delay a return to pre-season training.

Talks have already started between the clubs on how they can overcome the issue, though it’s likely that clubs will, in some form, have to take a financial hit, which few of them can afford.

The 2020 season was declared null and void after the majority of clubs were opposed to returning due to the costs of testing, but more so the fact they were unable to have spectators in the ground, while they were able to secure financial support from the government by furloughing their players.

The prospect of fans being allowed in seems realistic, which would help boost the finances of clubs, but that could well be cancelled out by testing costs.

Talks are set to continue.

