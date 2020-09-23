North Queensland Cowboys centre offered to Super League clubs

Super League clubs have been left to consider a move for North Queensland Cowboys centre Tom Opacic.

The 26-year-old is off-contract at the end of the season and TotalRL understands he was made available to clubs last week.

He joined the Cowboys from Brisbane ahead of the 2019 season and made 19 appearances last season, scoring seven tries.

But he has featured just five times this season and has yet to sign a contract next year.

He has scored 14 tries in 43 NRL appearances since his debut in 2017.

Opacic is the latest in a long line of NRL players to be offered to Super League clubs, though the amount of overseas recruitment being done is currently minimal.

Most clubs shopping in the NRL market are predominantly searching for forwards to bolster their squad.

The likes of Salford, Leeds, Castleford and Hull KR are among those looking to bulk up their pack.