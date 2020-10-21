North Queensland Cowboys land former Leigh forward

Former Leigh Centurions forward Lachlan Burr has signed for North Queensland Cowboys.

Burr, who spent one year with Leigh as they were relegated from Super League, has spent the last two seasons with New Zealand Warriors.

The 28-year-old played 28 games for Leigh in 2017 before returning to the NRL with the Warriors.

Cowboys coach Todd Payten said: “We’re really excited to bring Lachlan to North Queensland.

“He’s a big body, he’s got a good motor and he’s physical.

“On top of those on-field attributes, he’s a dedicated professional and a really good person.”