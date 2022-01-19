Norway announce 2022 Season Schedule

Rugby League Norge has announced their domestic schedule for the men’s running game. The season is due to kick off on April 30, culminating with a Grand Final scheduled for Saturday 17 September.

Five clubs will contest the Championship, which will see Haugesund Sea Eagles host Lillestrøm Lions in the opening game. They will be joined by Oslo Capitals, Sandnes Raiders and Trondheim, with the sides meeting each other once over the course of the season.

RLN president, Anne Haigh, commented: ““After delaying the season in 2021 because of the pandemic, we are delighted to be back on schedule, in our usual slot, and all of the teams are preparing for what is set to be another hard fought championship.

“Sadly 2021 champions Stavanger will not return to defend their crown but plan to play some friendlies and enter any 9s activity, but the competition will be boosted by an increase in domestic refereeing talent following the visit of European Rugby League match officials tutor Paul Causby, who delivered a course in late 2021 in preparation for the new season.”

Haigh added: “The effort of the clubs and players is amazing as rugby league in Norway sees some of the longest distances travelled by community clubs in the world – it is almost a 600km drive between Oslo and Trondheim, for example. We are also planning some international fixtures for later in the year as part of the return to action.”

2022 Rugby League Norge fixture list:

Haugesund Sea Eagles v Lillestrøm Lions – 30th April

Oslo Capitals v Trondheim Rugby Klubb – 7th May

Oslo Capitals v Sandnes Raiders – 21st May

Trondheim Rugby Klubb v Haugesund Sea Eagles – 21st May

Haugesund Sea Eagles v Oslo Capitals – 11th June

Sandes Raiders v Lillestrøm Lions – 11th June

Sandnes Raiders v Haugesund Sea Eagles – 27th August

Lillestrøm Lions v Trondheim Rugby Klubb – 27th August

Trondheim Rugby Klubb v Sandnes Raiders – 10th September

Lillestrøm Lions – Oslo Capitals – 10th September

Grand Final – 17th September