Norwegian youngsters first Rugby League tour set for June

A group of 40 selected youngsters from Norway, aged 13-15, will descend on North West England, 2nd to 6th June 2022, for a long weekend of activity organised by Rugby League Norge and Saddleworth Rangers, designed to give them an opportunity to sample the game at all levels.

On the Friday, they will take part in an Elite Kids Coaching camp at Saddleworth, and that evening will attend the Warrington v Leeds, in the Betfred Super League, for their first experience of live professional rugby league. The next day, they will have a series of touch games and training at Saddleworth with some of the girls in the party joining in with the team at Waterhead, and will complete their visit by on taking on Saddleworth Rangers at various age-group games.

“It’s very exciting to have so many young people making the trip over to England,” noted Anne Haigh, president of Rugby League Norge. “The trip will give them an excellent opportunity to deepen their understanding of the sport, to be able to attend a live game and to make new friends, which is integral to the touring experience.”

As part of the ongoing youth activities currently taking place in Norway, a recent group held a fancy dress touch rugby session to celebrate Valentine’s Day.

“Our ethos is to make rugby league fun for young people,” continued Haigh. “Fancy dress and playing in the snow are just two of the ideas they have come up with this year and I am sure they will have some more for when it comes to the trip to England.”