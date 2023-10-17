NRL could introduce five-minute sinbin for 2024 season

THE NRL could be set for a major tinker to their rules with the potential re-introduction of the five-minute sinbin for 2024 and beyond.

If so, it would overhaul the ten-minute sinbin rule that has been in place since 1991, with the Daily Telegraph revealing that plans could well be put into place for a change for next season.

The publication stated: “A handful of club bosses and commentators have suggested the return of the five-minute sin bin in recent years as concern has grown over the impact playing one man short can have on the result of games.”

It comes as part of a document that was sent to club bosses asking for feedback on a range of issues that caused consternation amongst club hierarchies, with the sinbin one of the problems raised.

NRL head of football Graham Annesley declined to comment on the issue: “We currently going through a process of obtaining feedback from key stakeholders including clubs, partners and club members,” Annesley told the Daily Telegraph.

“We’re in the process of collating all of that information so that we can present it to the commission for their direction on next steps.”

Club bosses have also been asked their opinion on the HIA, judicial system and the bunker.

