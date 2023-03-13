NRL star Tom Burgess close to “deal” after Super League admission

TOM BURGESS has been one of the world’s greatest prop forwards in the recent decade, making a name for himself with the South Sydney Rabbitohs.

However, in recent months, uncertainty over Burgess’ career has thrown up a number of questions with the 30-year-old expressing his love for boyhood club Leeds Rhinos back in the Rugby League World Cup.

And with his contract running out at the end of the 2023 season, the link between Burgess and Super League has been maintained.

However, the 30-year-old former Bradford Bulls man is close to signing a new deal with Souths, with Burgess himself revealing that is almost “a done deal.”

“It’s going well, I think we’re not too far off getting a deal done to be fair. I’m really positive about hopefully re-signing with Souths,” Burgess told the South Sydney Rabbitohs website.

“Souths have obviously given me a lot, coming over from another country. They’ve been a big part of our family as well and I love it here. I couldn’t imagine myself playing with another club in the NRL.”

Burgess still hasn’t shut the door on a move to Super League, but it will be of course be more likely at the end of a potential new deal at Redfern.

“The World Cup was great for me and getting back to England. I hadn’t been back there for four years,” he previously said.

“Super League is something I’d look at, but I don’t think I’m ready just yet. I have a lot of things I want to accomplish with this team.”

Now he is hoping to stay with the Rabbitohs.

“I just want to try get it sorted now, hopefully get it sorted before Saturday but we’ll see.

“Sometimes it can take a little bit longer, but I’m really happy to be playing with Souths.”