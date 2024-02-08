Odds for 2024 Super League Man of Steel revealed as Warrington Wolves, St Helens and Wigan Warriors stars make the top three

THE odds for the 2024 Steve Prescott Man of Steel award have been revealed by Skybet ahead of the new season.

Last season’s winner, Bevan French of Wigan Warriors, has been given odds of 16/1 to replicate the success of 2023 – and he shares those odds with Leeds Rhinos new signing Brodie Croft, who too won the award back in 2022 with the Salford Red Devils.

However, neither French nor Croft are the favourites to win the Man of Steel award with Warrington Wolves halfback George Williams and St Helens fullback Jack Welsby sharing odds of 12/1 to win the main prize.

Further down the list, Wigan halfback Harry Smith and Warriors fullback Jai Field have odds of 20/1 to win the award with Saints’ new captain Jonny Lomax alongside the pair with the same odds.

Interestingly, new Huddersfield Giants recruit Adam Clune has been given odds of 25/1, as have Leeds’ Lachie Miller and Matt Frawley as well as Saints’ Lewis Dodd and Leigh Leopards’ Lachlan Lam and Matt Moylan.

The list in full is as follows:

George Williams – 12/1

Jack Welsby – 12/1

Bevan French – 16/1

Brodie Croft – 16/1

Harry Smith – 20/1

Jai Field – 20/1

Jonny Lomax – 20/1

Adam Clune – 25/1

Lachie Miller – 25/1

Lachlan Lam – 25/1

Lewis Dodd – 25/1

Matt Frawley – 25/1

Matt Moylan – 25/1

Jordan Abdull – 28/1

Adam Keighran – 33/1

Arthur Mourgue – 33/1

Daryl Clark – 33/1

Edwin Ipape – 33/1

Fa’amanu Brown – 33/1

Jake Connor – 33/1

Jake Trueman – 33/1

Jayden Nikorima – 33/1

Matt Dufty – 33/1

Mikey Lewis – 33/1

Peta Hiku – 33/1

Andy Ackers – 40/1

Kruise Leeming – 40/1

Paul McShane – 40/1

Rowan Milnes – 40/1

Tyrone May – 40/1

Zak Hardaker – 40/1

