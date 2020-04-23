Oldham assistant Brendan Sheridan released from hospital after beating Coronavirus

Brendan Sheridan, the Oldham RLFC assistant coach, has been released from hospital after recovering from Coronavirus.

Sheridan has been in hospital for several weeks and spent a fortnight in Intensive Care.

However, he has now fully recovered and has returned home.

The Mid Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust revealed the news on Facebook.

In a post, they said: “Brendan spent 2 weeks on Intensive Care (ICU) in an induced coma and on a ventilator to help him breathe, before spending a week on Ward 20 where he made a full recovery 🌈

“During his time on ICU, Brendan’s family and rugby club were updated daily on his condition and with help from the nurses on shift, his family were able to video call him when he woke up 👏

“Brendan wanted to us to thank all the staff involved in his care on his behalf.

“He said he feels very humbled and grateful towards everyone at Pinderfields Hospital, they have all been fantastic. He said it’s the hard work and dedication of all the staff at the trust, it is not just a one man band, it’s a lot of team work that goes in to making sure the system works.”