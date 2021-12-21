Oldham confirm stadium plans for 2022

League 1 side Oldham have confirmed that they will return to the town and play at the Vestacare Stadium in 2022, as previously reported by League Express.

The Roughyeds have spent the past two seasons based in Stalybridge at Bower Fold, last playing at the Vestacare in 2019 when they won the League 1 play-off final there.

The ground does not meet minimum standards for the Championship, but Oldham were relegated from the second tier at the end of last season.

That means they can now return to the Vestacare, in the Limehurst area of the town, which holds 1,500, has an artificial pitch and will be shared with non-league football club Avro.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank Stalybridge for the last couple of years, but the fact remains that the disappointment of relegation back to League 1 is tempered by the fact that we are back in Oldham,” said Oldham chairman Chris Hamilton.

“We’ll be playing for Oldham, in Oldham, and we’ll be trying to create a community atmosphere in which Oldham people can play a key part,” added new Roughyeds head coach Stuart Littler.

Oldham have also confirmed that they will host Super League side Wakefield Trinity at the ground for a pre-season friendly on Saturday 22nd January, with a 6pm kick-off.