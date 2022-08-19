Oldham sack player for being ‘hungover’

League One side Oldham have terminated the contract of forward Jordan Andrade for “gross misconduct”.

The club announced that it had released the player with immediate effect, less than a month before the end of the season.

Jamaican international Andrade said on social media that the reason for his sacking was being “hungover”.

“Contract terminated after been hungover on a Saturday morning after a family celebration, I’m a part time rugby player with two young children,” he said in reply to Oldham’s post announcing his departure.

“I have tried my best all season just to get chucked out like that and to then tweet this I am honestly gutted but nothing surprises me.

“I held my hands up and apologised for a poor choice but wasn’t enough sorry.”

The 29-year-old joined the club from Hunslet ahead of this season, having previously featured for Oxford, North Wales Crusaders, Gloucestershire All Golds, Doncaster, Bradford Bulls and Dewsbury Rams.

Andrade, whose sister Savannah is a women’s England international, has also played three times for Jamaica.

He made eleven appearances in total for the Roughyeds, who have had a disappointing season in League One and won only six matches but still have a slim chance of reaching the play-offs.

Oldham said in their statement: “The club will be making no further comment on this matter as we concentrate our efforts on the remaining three games of the league season.”