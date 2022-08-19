Bradford Bulls secure permanent deal for Huddersfield Giants forward

Bradford Bulls have announced the signing of Chester Butler from Huddersfield Giants on a two-year deal.

Butler has spent this season on loan with the Championship club, scoring four tries in 15 appearances.

The 26-year-old Welsh international struggled with injuries throughout his time at Huddersfield, who he joined in 2019 from first club Halifax.

“I am buzzing – to have signed for two years gives me security and Bradford is a great club to sign for,” said Butler. “Hopefully over the next two years we can get ourselves back to where we want to be as a club.

“It is nice to have the two years for myself personally having been out for so long with injuries, this year I just wanted to get through and play as well as I can.

“I knew I wasn’t going to come back all guns blazing but I have progressed, built confidence and momentum and it gives me hope after a pre-season here I can make an impact next year.”

Bradford coach Mark Dunning added: “To secure him for two years is a massive coup for the club. The performances he’s dished up this year have been high quality.”