Ben Garcia among host of Catalans Dragons returnees for Salford Red Devils clash

Catalans Dragons could have captain Ben Garcia back for the visit of Salford Red Devils on Saturday.

Garcia has sat out the last three rounds to give his right ear more time to recover, after being severed twice in consecutive matches.

He is now back in Steve McNamara’s 21-man squad as one of four returning faces.

Fouad Yaha comes back into contention after missing last week’s defeat at Castleford Tigers to attend his grandmother’s funeral.

Gil Dudson and Mickael Goudemand also return while Samisoni Langi should be available after illness prevented him from playing against Castleford.

Mitchell Pearce and Bejamin Jullien suffered calf and groin injuries respectively in that game which keep them out this week, and Sam Kasiano begins serving a two-match ban.

Julian Bousquet, Matt Whitley (both knee), Mike McMeeken (thumb), Arthur Romano (knee), Jordan Dezaria (foot) and Tiaki Chan (suspended) also miss out.

Salford only name a 19-man squad for the trip to France with Greg Burke, Shane Wright, Harvey Livett and Matt Costello all absent.

Sam Luckley returns after missing last week’s win over Huddersfield Giants through the concussion protocols, and Amir Bourouh is recalled.

Dan Sarginson remains out with his hamstring injury, as do James Greenwood (ankle), Danny Addy (Achilles), King Vuniyayawa (pec) and Morgan Escaré (thumb).

Catalans Dragons v Salford Red Devils – Stade Gilbert Brutus, Saturday 6pm (UK time)

Catalans: 1 Arthur Mourgue, 2 Tom Davies, 3 Samisoni Langi, 4 Dean Whare, 5 Fouad Yaha, 7 Josh Drinkwater, 8 Gil Dudson, 9 Michael McIlorum, 13 Ben Garcia, 14 Alrix Da Costa, 16 Paul Séguier, 17 Mickael Goudemand, 18 Matthieu Laguerre, 20 Tyrone May, 21 Corentin Le Cam, 22 Dylan Napa, 24 Mathieu Cozza, 25 César Rougé, 26 Romain Franco, 27 Joe Chan, 29 Sam Tomkins.

Salford: 1 Ryan Brierley, 2 Ken Sio, 3 Kallum Watkins, 4 Tim Lafai, 5 Joe Burgess, 6 Brodie Croft, 7 Marc Sneyd, 8 Sitaleki Akauola, 9 Andy Ackers, 13 Elijah Taylor, 16 Ryan Lannon, 18 Chris Atkin, 19 Jack Ormondroyd, 22 Rhys Williams, 26 Sam Luckley, 27 Amir Bourouh, 28 Deon Cross, 29 Alex Gerrard, 32 Tyler Dupree.